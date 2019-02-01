The brother of a Michigan man detained in Russia is rejecting Moscow’s claim his brother is a spy, CBS News reports.

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was arrested Friday and charged with espionage.

Whelan’s twin brother David told CBS News Whelan traveled to Russia on Dec. 22, 2018, to attend a friend’s wedding.

The last time David heard from his brother was Friday. On Monday, the family found out Whelan was detained through media reports, according to CBS News.

In a statement, Russia's federal security service said officers arrested Whelan in Moscow as he carried out a spy mission. However, Whelan’s arrest is fueling speculation of retaliation of being Russian payback for the U.S. arresting Russian national Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to act as an agent for the Kremlin without registering in the U.S.

Whelan has worked for a Michigan-based auto parts company called BorgWarner since 2017, according to CBS News. He is the director of global security.

According to the military, Whelan was discharged in 2008 for bad conduct related to larceny. He spent 14 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

David Whelan said his brother had visited Russia several times and knew how to avoid trouble. He told CBS News it’s inconceivable his brother could be considered a spy.

"He has a law enforcement background. He was a former U.S. Marine who served a number of tours in Iraq,” David Whelan said. “He does corporate security. It's the sort of personality you wouldn't expect to be a lawbreaker of any sort. Let alone someone who's breaking spy laws.”

CBS News reports Paul Whelan could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage. The State Department told CBS News it is aware of the detention and is requesting access to Whelan.

Related: American arrested in Russia as spy was there for a wedding, brother says

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.