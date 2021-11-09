Where the former US presidents are memorializing the 9/11 anniversary

Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all gathered at the site where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago.

The United States former presidents spent time Saturday honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton gathered at the site where the World Trade Center towers fell on that tragic day 20 years ago. President Joe Biden also joined the at the memorial. They each wore blue ribbons and held their hands over their hearts as a procession marched a flag through the memorial.

Biden was a senator when hijackers commandeered four planes and executed the attack. Now he marks the 9/11 anniversary for the first time as commander in chief.

Former President George W. Bush spoke at the Flight 93 National Memorial Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In office at the time of the attack, Bush recalled the way Americans came together during a dark time in U.S. history.

"So much of our politics have become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment," Bush said. "On America’s day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab for a neighbor’s hand, and rally for the cause of one another. That is the America I know."

Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke at the Flight 93 National Memorial, sharing praise for first responders on the day of the attack and the strength Americans showed.

Former President Donald Trump made a visit to a fire station and New York police precinct Saturday morning. The former president commended the work that the New York first responders did that day and what they continue to do.

"And I've watched all the speeches and nobody mentions it--what they did," Trump said. "But we'll have to live with that for a period of time. Very disappointing, but incredible job you do. You do, I grew up with you and you are New York's finest. You're incredible people."