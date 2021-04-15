Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pentland has been suspended from instructor duties pending the completion of the investigation and outcome of the criminal charges.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials say they have suspended the soldier who was charged Wednesday after he was captured on video in a hostile exchange with a young Black man that went viral on social media.

Officials say the Richland County Sheriff's Department transferred Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pentland to Fort Jackson authorities late Wednesday evening.

Pentland has been suspended from instructor duties pending the completion of the investigation and outcome of the criminal charges, according to Fort Jackson officials.

"Soldier conduct on and off duty must be exemplary to retain the trust of our communities and our nation," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. "Fort Jackson continues to work with and support Sheriff Lott, our local law enforcement professionals, and community & civil leadership as this case moves forward."