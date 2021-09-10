This is a developing story.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A desperate three-day search for Christopher Ramirez has ended after the 3-year-old Grimes County boy was found safe, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Photos taken Saturday show the child being reunited with his mother.

Video of Sheriff Don Sowell and Equusearch's Tim Miller is from KHOU 11's sister station, KAGS-TV

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Christopher was found in a wooded area on FM 148 near Highway 249 after authorities got a call about 11:15 a.m.

"He's found, he's safe, he's with is his mother," the "He's alive. He's drinking a lot of water."

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Christopher appears to be in good health. He said the toddler's mother is with him while he's checked out by paramedics.

"He's drinking lots water, but he's good," Sowell said. "He's alive, laughing, cutting up, crying. His mom is crying. He's in good shape."

Christopher vanished into the woods about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Grimes County Sheriff's Office responded to call for help within 9 minutes at Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision in Plantersville.

The child's mother told us her son disappeared shortly after they got back home from running errands. She said he was playing with a dog and ran after him away from the house.

The effort to find Christopher involved multiple agencies, Texas EquuSearch and FBI Houston, and dozens of volunteers combing the wooded area outside the family's home and residences in the subdivision.

It was a difficult mission, possibly the most challenging cases Texas EquuSearch had ever seen, as few to no calls came into the tip line.

"In my 52 years of law enforcement I've never seen [search efforts] this detailed," Sowell said. "Hardly no clues to go on, we were running on prayers, for wheel drive and over drive to be honest with you because we had nothing else. We had nothing else."

According to the sheriff, there are still no signs of foul play.

A team of investigators looked into the possibility of any criminal issues in relation to the disappearance of Christopher. As of Friday afternoon, the family, immediate and extended, has been excluded as any persons of interest.