BAGDAD, Iraq — The video above is a missile launch against Iraqi bases from Jan. 8.

Iraqi security officials say four members of Iraq's military have been wounded by a rocket attack targeting an air base just north of Baghdad.

American trainers and a company that services F-16 aircraft are present at that base.

Sunday's attack by at least six rockets came just days after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces, causing no casualties.

Last month, an American contractor was killed by a rocket attack on a base in Iraq. His death sparked recent heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The U.S. has blamed that attack and others on Iran-backed militias. No group claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack.

FILE - in this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, an Iraqi army soldier stand guard near a U.S.- made Iraqi Air Force F-16 fighter jet at the Balad Air Base, Iraq. Iraqi security officials said on Jan. 12, 2020, four members of Iraq's military have been wounded by a rocket attack targeting Balad Air Base, an air base just north of Baghdad. American trainers and a company that services F-16 aircraft are present at that base. Sunday's attack by at least six rockets came just days after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces, causing no casualties. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)

AP