Who is Frank James? NYPD names person of interest in subway shooting case

No gunman has yet been identified, and investigators have made clear that they are only looking to speak with James about his potential link to a U-Haul.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD is searching for 62-year-old Frank James, who investigators identified solely as a "person of interest" in the Tuesday morning shooting on a Brooklyn subway.

Authorities said they were not yet sure if James had any direct connection to the shooting, instead explaining that the reason they want to speak with him is because of his apparent tie to a U-Haul that is being examined. They say James rented a U-Haul in Philadelphia, and the keys to that rental van were found in what is believed to be the possessions of the subway shooter.

Whoever the shooter actually is, investigators said, wore a green construction vest when he set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour train and fired a barrage of at least 33 bullets, shooting at least 10 people. The suspect is believed to be a Black man, about 5-foot-5 with a heavy build, according to law enforcement.

The gunfire erupted as the train was pulling into a station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, about a 15-minute ride from Manhattan and predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities. Five people were in critical condition Tuesday evening but were expected to survive. At least 29 in all were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other conditions.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but that she was “not ruling out anything.” The shooter's motive was unknown.

Authorities found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at the scene, along with extended magazines, a hatchet, both detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline and key to a U-Haul van, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

He said the key led investigators to the van renter, identified as James, who they said has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin. Authorities were looking for him, but Essig again stressed that it wasn't yet clear whether James was linked to the shooting itself.

Law enforcement officials talking to the Associated Press had previously said authorities zeroed in on the "person of interest" after a credit card possibly used to rent the van was also found at the shooting scene.

Authorities gave officers a photo they believed to depict the yet unidentified gunman, and the Arizona license plate number of a U-Haul van to look out for, two law enforcement officials said. By early evening, police found the matching, unoccupied U-Haul van in Brooklyn. Now, authorities are examining the vehicle.

NYPD asked anyone who has information on James’ whereabouts to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.