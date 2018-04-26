The best way to celebrate National Pretzel Day Thursday is with a free or discounted twisted treat.

A lesser known food holiday, the day of the pretzel began in 1983 by then-U.S. Rep. Robert S. Walker of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In 2003, then-Pennsylvania state governor Ed Rendell declared April 26 National Pretzel Day.

A recent national survey by soft pretzel company, SUPERPRETZEL, found 65 percent of consumers surveyed eat the curves of a soft pretzel first and save the knot for last. The survey found 28 percent of people prefer cheese on their pretzel and 17 percent like mustard or chocolate.

Through April 30, SUPERPRETZEL has a giveaway for pretzel swag and memorabilia from Mike Trout, an outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels. Find information about the contest at www.facebook.com/SUPERPRETZEL.

Here’s where to get a National Pretzel Day deal:

Auntie Anne’s: My Pretzel Perks members get a free classic pretzel when they purchase any pretzel Thursday through Sunday at participating locations. The offer will be available in the rewards section of the app. Sign up for the loyalty program and download the app at www.auntieannes.com. As an added bonus, after your first purchase of $1 or more, you’ll get a reward for a free pretzel item. Want to throw your own Pretzel Day party? Through Thursday, get $15 off a $75 catering order with promo code NATIONALPRETZELDAY.

Cumberland Farms: Get a free Chill Zone fountain or frozen beverage with the purchase of any hot pretzel from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at new or newly remodeled locations across Florida and the northeast. A pretzel costs $2.39 and flavors include the original salted pretzel, chipotle cheddar and sweet cream cheese stuffed pretzel.

Godiva: On National Pretzel Day, Godiva will offer a free chocolate pretzel box with any online order and 15 percent off canisters at retail stores.

Recovery Sports Grill: Get half-price Bavarian pretzels and $3 drafts from 7 p.m. to close Thursday for the NFL draft and National Pretzel Day.

Sonic Drive-In: For a limited time, get a soft pretzel twist with signature cheese sauce for $1.99.

World of Beer: WOB Rewards members who buy a German pretzel Thursday, can get a free pretzel offer to redeem Friday through May 4. To join the loyalty program, download the World of Beer app or register at www.worldofbeer.com/WOBRewards.

Lantana Hummus: If you like to dip your pretzels, find a $1 off coupon at www.lantanafoods.com/coupons.

Auntie Anne's debuts clothing line

In addition to offering a National Pretzel Day deal, the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise has teamed up with six artists to create the “For the Love of Pretzels" clothing and accessories collection.

The products can be purchased at www.auntieannes.threadless.com and 100 percent of the profits will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national childhood cancer nonprofit.

"Over the last 30 years, we've established deep connections with our loyal fans worldwide," said Heather Neary, Auntie Anne's president in a statement. "Now, for the first time, those fans can showcase their love for Auntie Anne's by wearing our clothing while also contributing to the fight against childhood cancer."

