EAST FREETOWN, Mass. -- Santa always has his eye on you. And police want to make sure you don't forget that this Christmas.
The Freetown Police Department in Massachusetts had a special Christmas Eve reminder for people traveling this holiday season.
Officers changed their sign out front. And, they didn't mince words.
"He sees you when you're speeding. he knows when you don't brake. He knows if you've had a few, so don't go over .08," the sign said.
The National Safety Council estimates 115 people may die on U.S. roads during the Christmas holiday period.
"Many choose car travel, which has the highest fatality rate of any major form of transportation based on fatalities per passenger mile," the NSC wrote on its website. "Holidays also often are cause for celebrations involving alcohol consumption, a major contributing factor to motor vehicle crashes."
So, if you're traveling for the holidays, make sure to be safe. Your family and friends will be grateful.
