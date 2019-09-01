MELBOURNE, Australia (CBS News) -- An overhead road sign crashed onto a freeway Tuesday evening in Melbourne, Australia, crushing a vehicle and injuring the female driver, local media reported.

The metal sign, measuring 16-by-13 feet, was partially welded and bolted to the overhead barrier when it fell during rush hour traffic.

The road was reopened later that night.

Authorities have launched an investigation, but they deemed the freeway safe.

The female driver remains at the hospital, where she is stable, according to local media.

