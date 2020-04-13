SAINT-DIZIER, France — A once-in-a-lifetime trip on a fighter jet for a 64-year-old French man as a gift from his employees turned out to be one nearly involving death when the terrified man yanked on the ejector handle.

He suddenly was tossed from Dassault Rafale B jet at 2,500 feet up, CNN reports, citing a French investigation, and fell into a field near the German border.

BuzzFeed News called the March 20 incident a "comedy of errors": The man, a manager at a French defense manufacturer, had no experience flying and never expressed such a desire to climb aboard a jet. Nevertheless, he accepted his coworkers' gift after they obtained special approval.

An obscured picture of the 64-year-old man who accidentally ejected himself from a fighter jet.

Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety

He didn't want to be rude, BuzzFeed noted, but he was scared and only had hours to prepare. Doctors reportedly performed a medical examination of the man just four hours before takeoff; an examination that should have been done 10 days prior to the flight.

A smartwatch on his wrist recorded a heart rate of 136-146 beats per minute as he sat down into the cockpit, and "... investigators noticed that 'his heart was in full tachycardia,'" CNN said, citing the report.

As the jet -- which has a maximum speed of 870 mph -- took off and was subjected to a negative gravitational load, or the feeling of being upside down, the passenger tried to hold onto something, BuzzFeed said. It was the ejector handle, and away he went.

CNN said the man also didn't properly attach his helmet, which went flying. Somehow, he was not seriously hurt after falling into a field.

"Discovering the feeling of the negative load factor, the insufficiently strapped and totally surprised passenger held onto the ejector handle and activated it unintentionally,” investigators wrote, according to Buzzfeed.

The mechanism failed and only the passenger went flying, keeping the pilot onboard. The pilot eventually was able to safely land the jet.

