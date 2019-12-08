The Justice Department says a friend of the Ohio gunman is being charged with lying on federal firearms forms.

Authorities say more information about the charges being unsealed will be announced Monday afternoon. They have not released the name of the gunman's friend.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman and FBI Special Agent in Charge Todd A. Wickerham will hold a briefing at 1:40 p.m. to detail the charges.

The charges come a little over a week after the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. The 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others.

Nine people were killed in the attack that injured more than 30 people in the city's historic Oregon District. Betts was killed by police within less than 30 seconds.

Police have said that there was nothing in Betts' background that would have prevented him from buying the AR-15 style gun used in the shooting.

Investigators have not released a motive.