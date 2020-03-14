BURBANK, Calif. — (WTHR) - Disney is giving parents a bit of a treat as schools close for the coronavirus outbreak.

The Walt Disney Company announced Friday it will release "Frozen 2" on its Disney+ streaming service Sunday, three months ahead of schedule.

The long-awaited sequel to the animated hit "Frozen" was recently released on DVD, but wasn't expected to hit the streaming service until late spring or early summer.

The film will be available in high definition upon release, then in Ultra HD on Tuesday, March 17.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in the announcement.

RELATED: WATCH: 2-year-old girl channels Elsa after rare Texas snowfall

RELATED: Disney, Universal parks closing over coronavirus concerns

From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and producer Peter Del Vecho—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and the music of Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. ©2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Walt Disney Animation Studios