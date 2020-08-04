LOS ANGELES — The producer of a string of TV hits including “Full House” and its sequel “Fuller House” has died.

A family spokeswoman said that Thomas L. Miller died Sunday in Salisbury, Connecticut, from complications of heart disease.

A native of Milwaukee, Miller moved to Los Angeles in 1962 and began his Hollywood career working for famed movie director Billy Wilder. After serving as a studio executive, Miller's independent production career included the sitcoms “Happy Days” and “Laverne & Shirley.”

Working in partnership with Robert Boyett, he produced “Full House” and the Netflix sequel that debuted in 2016. Miller and Boyett later collaborated on Broadway productions, including the Tony Award-winning “War Horse.”

