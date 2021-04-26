Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant scheduled for Friday

Her funeral will be held at the First Church of God and the public is invited to attend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The funeral for 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant is scheduled for Friday, according to Bishop Timothy Clarke, the senior pastor at the First Church of God.

Clarke said the viewing and funeral will take place at the church on Refugee Road in Columbus.

The public is invited to attend the calling hours at noon and the service at 1 p.m., according to the attorneys representing her family.

Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Bryant was fatally shot by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon on April 20.

Body camera video shows Bryant lunging at another woman with a knife.