SAN JOSE, Calif. — Editors note: The picture above is a file image from a 2012 furry convention in Pittsburgh.

When you think of furry crimefighters, sharp-toothed police K-9s usually come to mind.

But the heroes in this story are humans – in big furry costumes.

ABC7 reports three people attending FurCon – a gathering of people who dress in large and elaborate animal costumes – stopped a violent assault on the streets of San Jose, California.

According to the local news station, a dinosaur, a tiger – and a cowboy, for some reason – saw a car drive up and witnessed a man beating his girlfriend in the front seat.

KTLA reports the anthropomorphic trio pulled 22-year-old Demetri Hardnett out of the car, took him to the ground and restrained him until officers arrived.

“The girl driver was yelling for him to get out, as he started trying to fight us off,” Robbie Ryans told CNN, which reported Hardnett was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on a domestic violence charge.

According to ABC7, the furry convention continued uninterrupted with an event-filled weekend including dance programs, a furry boxing workout and a panel discussion on transhumanism – the belief that humans can evolve beyond their current limitations.

RELATED: Suspects, victims in Calf. killings were 'furries'

RELATED: Chlorine gas sickens 19 at furries convention

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter