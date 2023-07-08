Explosion at North Texas paint factory causes large fire, officials say

This is at the Sherwin-Williams factory on South Shiloh Road. Multiple roadways nearby are closed off.

GARLAND, Texas — An explosion and fire at a Sherwin-Williams paint factory in Garland injured one employee and shut the facility down Monday morning, company officials said in a statement.

The explosion happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday at the company's plant at South Shiloh Road and Forest Lane in Garland, according to the statement.

The plant produces industrial coatings and resins for Sherwin-Williams.

One employee suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Sherwin-Williams. The employee has since been released. No other injuries were reported and all employees were accounted for, the company said.

Fire crews responded and put the fire out after battling large flames and heavy smoke for several hours.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Garland police closed multiple roadways around the plant while officials worked to put out the fire.

Police at the scene say they felt the explosion from their station about a mile away.

The Garland Fire Department in a news release later Monday said a hazardous materials team responded to the fire for air quality testing. The team determined that it was not necessary to evacuate any nearby residents.

The release said crews' efforts were "now focused on more extensive air quality and stormwater runoff testing."

As a result, the city has asked for help from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The city also asked the EPA to conduct a fly-over air monitoring assessment. Initial test results "continue to indicate there is no need to evacuate the surrounding area," the release said.

