WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A driver somehow only suffered minor injuries from a crash eerily similar to something out of "Final Destination."

Several logs smashed through the front windshield of an SUV Friday morning on Cleveland Highway in Georgia's Whitfield County.

Photos posted by the county's fire rescue showed not only the logs impaling the front driver's seat, but some crashed all the way through to the back of the vehicle.

