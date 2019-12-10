WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A driver somehow only suffered minor injuries from a crash eerily similar to something out of "Final Destination."
Several logs smashed through the front windshield of an SUV Friday morning on Cleveland Highway in Georgia's Whitfield County.
Photos posted by the county's fire rescue showed not only the logs impaling the front driver's seat, but some crashed all the way through to the back of the vehicle.
What other people are reading right now:
- Man accused of keeping girl locked in room for a year caught in St. Petersburg
- 'These photos were taken 7 months apart' | Mom shares photos of son to bring awareness to addiction
- Florida man pays off lunch debts for entire school district
- High school turns down free Chick-fil-A 'out of respect for our LGBTQ staff'
- Florida lawmakers think they have the secret to a 'healthy marriage'
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter