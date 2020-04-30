ATLANTA — The state of Georgia is making changes to the way it licenses new drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

A new order, which includes a detailed plan for slowly reopening the state, also temporarily waives the requirement to either hold a learner's permit for 12 months or complete on-the-road testing to receive a driver's license. In other words, for now, teens can get licensed without hopping in a car with an official who administers the road test.

"Applicants for a driver's license shall not be required to complete a comprehensive on-the-road driving test, provided all other requirements outlined" are met, the order reads.

For now, new drivers will not have to pass a formal test, which typically consists of a computer-based exam and an in-person road test at a local motor vehicle department.

Georgia state law still requires those new drivers to complete a 30-hour approved drivers education course and at least 40 hours of supervised drive time, including at least 6 hours of driving at night.

A parent can now sign off on those requirements so the driver can apply for a full license.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the order on April 23, CBS affiliate WNCN reported. The order says it will remain in effect until the state of emergency is ended in Georgia.

As of now, there are no plans to waive driver's license test requirements in Florida. For the latest information on how the coronavirus is impacting us, click here.

