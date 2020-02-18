BERLIN, Germany — A German court has decided a Duesseldorf dog dispute, ruling that not only size matters in determining whether a dog is officially “miniature.”

The Muenster regional administrative court decision Monday ends a battle between two Miniature Bull Terriers owners and Duesseldorf.

The city said the two dogs were both taller than the allowed height of a Miniature Bull Terrier. That meant they were subject to multiple restrictions on the Bull Terrier, which is listed as a dangerous breed.

But the court ruled that the dogs could not be judged on their height alone, saying they didn't have the appearance of a Bull Terrier either.

