BERLIN, Germany — Marriage proposals are an intimate moment for couples. But, for one man in Germany, his proposal got a bigger audience than he expected.

Part-time farmer Steffen Schwarz, 32, used a machine to plant a field of corn so the gaps ion crop spelled out the words "Will you marry me?"

Schwarz says he got his girlfriend to fly a drone over the field so she could see his proposal.

And, she said yes!

Schwarz told a told local media he had no idea his proposal had appeared on Google Maps until his aunt sent him a screenshot.

The couple now plans to marry in June.

You can see the image for yourself on Google Maps here.

