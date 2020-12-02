BERLIN, Germany — Marriage proposals are an intimate moment for couples. But, for one man in Germany, his proposal got a bigger audience than he expected.
Part-time farmer Steffen Schwarz, 32, used a machine to plant a field of corn so the gaps ion crop spelled out the words "Will you marry me?"
Schwarz says he got his girlfriend to fly a drone over the field so she could see his proposal.
And, she said yes!
Schwarz told a told local media he had no idea his proposal had appeared on Google Maps until his aunt sent him a screenshot.
The couple now plans to marry in June.
You can see the image for yourself on Google Maps here.
