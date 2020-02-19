BERLIN, Germany — The German Cabinet has approved a bill that will require social media sites such as Facebook and YouTube to report certain hate speech to the police.

Internet companies will have to flag far-right propaganda, graphic portrayals of violence, murder or rape threats, posts indicating that someone is preparing a terrorist attack or distributing child sexual abuse images.

Social media sites are already required to delete such posts.

The measures still need to be approved by parliament. The bill also foresees longer sentences for hate speech.

What other people are reading right now: