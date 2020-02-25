WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman in Winston-Salem says she feared for her life and had to call the police to rescue her after getting into an Uber last Wednesday.

The woman started recording on her phone after she says the driver tried to kick her out into a dark and unfamiliar area.

Shalisha Morgan told WFMY she had to take an Uber home from her business at Hanes Mall around 9:30 pm because her car was in the shop.

But according to her, the trip was a nightmare. Morgan said right after the trip began, she noticed the Uber driver taking an unfamiliar route. She said that's when she jumped in to give the driver directions. However, the driver did not take too kindly to that.

"He just abruptly turned his car and said he didn't like that I was giving him directions," said Morgan in the video which she recorded as she waited for police.

"He said 'That's it I'm sick of your backseat driving get out of my car right now,'" she added.

She said the driver ordered her out into a dark street on Bethabara Road near Pineywood Drive in Winston-Salem.

She said she had several bags with her, didn't have a coat for the frigid temperature and wasn't wearing shoes comfortable enough to trek in.

Morgan was also worried because the battery power on her gadgets and phones was running out.

"A computer bag full of equipment, a backpack full of equipment, I have my purse and I had a box so I'm not traveling light at all and I'm wearing heels like I do every day."

Morgan said she felt unsafe and her fear was more heightened because another driver in an SUV kept circling back to persistently offer her a ride.

Morgan said she tried to convince the Uber driver to drop her off at a safer location so she could get another Uber home but he would not budge

"I said sir if you don't want to take me home can you please drop me off in a public area and he said no get out of my car. He's just ranting over and over again 'Get out of my car! Get out of my car! Get out of my car!'," she continued.

Morgan said she called the police and then promptly started recording with her phone as she waited.

She also used one of Uber's new safety features and shared her ride information with some friend's and her dad in Kansas.

One of her friends also contacted police, another got in the car to head in her direction to pick her up, while her dad stayed on the phone with her via her apple watch which had a bit more battery power left.

"He said just listen to my voice, it is going to be OK, the police are on their way," said Morgan in tears.

An officer arrived at the scene, had a conversation with the driver and then came to speak with Morgan. The officer then took Morgan home.

WFMY reached out to UBER and while they would not offer the status of the driver, a spokesperson said the company is investigating this incident.

The company said its Community Guidelines expressly prohibit any inappropriate behavior or misconduct while using the app.

Uber did refund Morgan her trip and said the safety of riders and drivers who use the Uber app is a top priority.

OTHER STORIES

'My fiance and I are literally scrambling' no refunds in sight for Triad couples booked at bankrupt Noah's Events Venue

'The left hand has to know what the right hand is doing' - Religious leaders begin shadowing Winston-Salem police as 'Pastors on Patrol'

Amazing! "Wave Cloud" spotted in New Hampshire on Monday

Finally! Grimsley gets a new backboard

Four 2 Five: 8th grade basketball star stuns crowd during National Anthem

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775