THE BRONX, N.Y. — A 9-year-old girl hanged herself after her mother told her to get off her cellphone, according to a newspaper.

The New York Post says Heaven Vega was found dead Sunday in her bedroom in The Bronx, New York.

The Post said the girl and her mother had argued over her cellphone use after the child was found on the phone early that day. The girl then tied a belt around her neck and hanged herself from her bed, the newspaper said.

Neighbors told the Post the girl was the youngest of four siblings and they were often seen in the hallway with their phones.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.