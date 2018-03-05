Contradicting President Trump, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that the president paid back his personal attorney Michael Cohen for the $130,000 Cohen gave porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair she claims to have had with Trump.

Giuliani, who recently joined Trump's legal team, made the statement during an appearance on the Fox News show Hannity.

Trump previously told reporters that he was not aware of the payment and that he didn’t know where Cohen had gotten the money.

Giuliani told host Sean Hannity that the payment was "perfectly legal" because “that money was not campaign money.”

Daniels claims she had sex with Trump in 2006, months after his third wife gave birth to his youngest child. Trump has denied the affair.

