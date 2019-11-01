The GoFundMe effort that has been trying to raise $1 billion to build a border wall says it is giving up on the government and will put up a wall itself.

The GoFundMe page put up a statement today saying "it is better equipped than our own government to use the donated funds to build an actual wall on the southern border."

Brian Kolfage, who began the effort, said donors will be refunded the $20 million in donations so far unless donors tell them to use it for the new effort. Donors will have to notify the effort to keep the money, otherwise the money will automatically be refunded by April 11.

In the statement, Kolfage said, "If the Democrats won't provide the funding for what the American people voted for in 2016, then we the people will. When Americans see us completing real miles of beautiful wall, we know that we will raise the many billions we need to finally secure the entire border."

