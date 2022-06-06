GoFundMe for Ukrainian woman allegedly pushed from car raises more than $40,000

The May 15 incident left her with "serious injuries," according to Arlington police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARLINGTON, Va. — A GoFundMe for a Ukrainian woman allegedly pushed out of a car last month has raised more than $40,000.

According to Arlington police, someone reported a woman being pushed out of a black SUV on May 15 around 3:06 a.m. on Wilson Boulevard at North Vermont Street.

She was transported to a local hospital with "serious injuries."

The woman, only known as Maryna, according to the GoFundMe, has already had two brain surgeries and needs six months "to a year to recover."

Maryna's sister, Polina, is behind the GoFundMe. A GoFundMe spokeswoman confirmed to WUSA9 on Monday that the fundraiser is verified.

"We are from Ukraine, so our dad is defending our homeland while our mom had to flee the war to Germany," she wrote.

In a June 1 Facebook post, Saint Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral said "we are very saddened by what happened to her."

The Silver Spring church describes Maryna as a member of its parish council -- duties that include singing in the choir and answering humanitarian phone calls and emails.

Police said Monday that the investigation is ongoing.