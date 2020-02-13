Some people make grand gestures to pop the question.

One man's marriage proposal was so big it was captured by Google Maps, BBC reported.

Steffen Schwarz, 32, is a part-time farmer in Germany. He used a machine to plant a field of corn so the gaps would spell out "Do you want to marry me?" in German.

Schwarz surprised his girlfriend by having her fly a drone over the field to see his message. She said yes, and they plan to get married this June.

The man said he had no idea Google Maps had captured the question until his aunt in Canada saw it online.

