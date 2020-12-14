Google services like YouTube, Gmail experience brief outage Monday

The website Downdetector reported large outages in multiple countries, including the United States, early Monday.

A widespread outage affected multiple Google services such as YouTube and Gmail and was reported early Monday in multiple countries, including the United States.

As the Associated Press reported, Google users in the U.S., Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents during the Monday outage.

Thousands of complaints popped up around 7 a.m. Eastern along the East Coast of the U.S, the Associated Press reported. Google said it was aware of the problem on its dashboard page. That was followed by another message which said services had been restored for some users. and a resolution for all users would be expected as soon as possible. Similar updates for Google’s many other services, such as Docs, Hangouts and Chat were issued.

Google didn't immediately release a statement on the outage Monday, the Verge reported. The outage reportedly started at 6:40 a.m. Eastern for Gmail.

Google's "Workspace Status Dashboard" for the US also did not appear to report any issues early Monday, but the company later updated the public on the issue.