KENOSHA, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has authorized the state National Guard to assist local law enforcement in Kenosha, Wisconsin in anticipation of a charging decision being made in the case of a police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23 after he was walking away from police who were trying to arrest him. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.

According to a press release from Gov. Evers' office, about 500 troops will be mobilized this week as requested by local Kenosha authorities. A decision is expected to be made within the next two weeks, according to the Associated Press.

“We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” said Gov. Evers in the release. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”

According to Wisconsin Statutes, National Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide assistance to local law enforcement and help protect "critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community." The troops may not be used to obstruct any peaceful protests or the media's ability to report on the situation.