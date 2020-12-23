4-year-old girl, grandparents missing after searching for Christmas tree in Willamette National Forest

The three were in a white 2007 Toyota Matrix with Oregon license plate 502 CWD when they headed to the Willamette National Forest on Monday.

FALL CREEK, Ore. — A Eugene couple and their 4-year-old granddaughter are missing after they headed out Monday to find a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Search and rescue teams worked through the night Tuesday to find 61-year-old Sharon Poitra, 63-year-old Gregory Poitra and 4-year-old Zelda Sudhoff-Clements, who were in a white 2007 Toyota Matrix with Oregon license plate 502 CWD.

A new team headed out just after 9 a.m. Wednesday with air support from a drone team and the United States Coast Guard.

The three were reported missing to the Eugene Police Department on Tuesday when the girl's mother went to pick her up at her grandparents' house and there was no indication they had returned from their trip.

Investigators say the three may have traveled to the Fall Creek area.

Sharon Poitra was described as 165 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a tan coat and tan boots. Gregory Poitra is about 6-foot-1 and 190 lbs. with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Zelda Sudhoff-Clements has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands about 3 feet tall and weighs 30 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray pants, and boots with owls on them.

"We have had several requests from community members who are asking to join search teams," the sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday morning. "At this time, search and rescue is not seeking additional community volunteers for this mission. All of the assignments this morning have been filled by volunteers trained to work together on rural organized searches. We appreciate the community's willingness to assist, and thank you for keeping this family in your thoughts as the search continues."

Anyone who has seen the missing people or the white Toyota Matrix is asked top call the sheriff's office at 541-682-4150, then press 1.