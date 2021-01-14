Officer Christine Peters was killed after investigating a car crash on Edmonston Road near Sunnyside Road on Jan. 2.

GREENBELT, Md. — The City of Greenbelt Police Department says that one of their officers has died following injuries she sustained in the line of duty.

Greenbelt Police said Officer Christine Peters died Thursday. She was hurt on Jan. 2 while investigating a car crash on Edmonston Road near Sunnyside Road.

While Peters was on foot, police said she was struck by a passing vehicle. The accident remains under investigation by the U.S Park Police.

Peters began her career in law enforcement starting with the University of Maryland Police Department prior to joining the City of Greenbelt in 1998. During her 22 years of service, Peters was recognized for her outstanding work and contributions to the community.

"The Greenbelt Police Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Peters’ family and friends on their loss, and we mourn the loss of a friend and colleague," the department said in an official release.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.