Leaders from across Texas expressed their sympathy for those impacted by the shooting.

DALLAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the Timberview High School shooting before a press conference at the border in the Mission on Wednesday afternoon.

"We grieve for everyone who's been harmed or impacted by this in any way whatsoever," Abbott said. "We as a state, working with the local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is swiftly and effectively prosecuted."

Abbott said he was confident that the suspect, identified by police as 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins, would be located by authorities soon.

Officials said four people were hurt in the shooting, which is believed to have started after the suspect and another student got into a fight, Arlington assistant police chief Kevin Kolbye said.

The school has been given the "all clear" by officials and students were in the process of being reunited with families.

Texas state Rep. Chris Turner, whose House District 101 includes Timberview, called the shooting a "shocking tragedy" and asked for prayers for the victims.

Turner urged parents to follow the direction of the Mansfield school district when it came to reunifying with their children. The district set up a parent-student reunification site at the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center, 1100 W. Debbie Lane.

Turner thanked authorities for their response to the shooting, along with Mansfield school officials.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a statement said "Texans are heartbroken and outraged" by the shooting. Patrick asked people to join him and his wife, Jan, in prayer for the victims.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz acknowledged the Timberview shooting before a press briefing in Washington on Wednesday. Cruz said he and his staff were "lifting up in prayer" the students, teachers, first responders and parents who are being impacted by the shooting.

"There have been far too many of these at far too many schools," Cruz said. "We are grateful for the courage and the heroism of the first responders and hopeful that all of the students, or individuals who may have been injured, will come through and survive."

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, who represents Texas' 33rd Congressional District, said his office was "closely monitoring" the situation at Timberview. Veasey's district does not include Timberview, but it does include parts of Arlington.

"My thoughts are with all of those involved," Veasey tweeted.

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, who represents Texas' 10th Congressional District between Austin and Houston, said in a tweet that he was monitoring the situation, calling it a "horrific act of violence."