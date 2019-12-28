AURORA, Colo. — More than 27,000 crosses later, Greg Zanis cannot make another one.

The Aurora, Illinois, man is best known for making wooden crosses for each person killed in a mass shooting. His work began in 1996 following the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed in his grandparents' home, the Aurora Beacon-News reports.

Then he made crosses following the Columbine High School shooting in April 1999. And the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. And the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

And so on.

Zanis told the newspaper it never stopped after Orlando.

"The country had me on the road for a while every week," Zanis said. I have driven 850,000 miles to put up crosses. I slept in my truck and never had the money to cover what I was doing."

The August shooting in El Paso was Zanis' breaking point, he said. Twenty-two people were killed, with 24 more hurt.

RELATED: There were more U.S. mass shootings in 2019 than days on the calendar

RELATED: El Paso Walmart reopens, 3 months after mass shooting

"I hadn't slept for two days, it was 106 degrees and I collapsed from the pressure when I heard there were two more victims of the mass shooting," he said.

The recent shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in which three sailors were killed, including St. Petersburg native Mohammed "Mo" Haitham, finally did Zanis in for good. His work had taken too much of a toll on him and his family.

"I got as far as Indianapolis and turned back. I decided I wasn’t going to do this anymore," he told the newspaper.

From left to right: Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters

Provided Photos

RELATED: 'See you on the other side': Community salutes Mo Haitham one last time

RELATED: Posthumous honor: U.S. Navy promotes hero sailors who saved lives during Pensacola shooting

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter