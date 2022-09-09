There were as many as four dogs in one crate, animal control said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Griffin man is accused of abusing more than a dozen dogs and forcing them to live in deplorable conditions.

Griffin Animal Control was tipped off about a possible dog fight at a home along Summit Drive Friday. When animal control officers arrived, they smelled "an overwhelming odor of feces and urine," according to a news release, adding that the smell was overpowering as law enforcement reached the front door.

The man at the home didn't cooperate with animal control and according to authorities said only six dogs were inside. Officers couldn't see inside due to covers on the windows.

As the home had a history of calls to police for injured dogs, law enforcement received a search warrant.

"Once inside the house, 16 dogs were found in deplorable conditions, covered in urine and feces. In some instances, there were as many as four dogs in crates designed for single dogs," animal control said.

Though hazmat gear was required to enter the home, animal control was able to get all 16 dogs out of the home and took them to local shelters.

The dogs were removed from the home and taken to local shelters

The man living in the home is now facing 16 counts of animal cruelty.

As authorities continue to investigate, they want to ensure the public that the dogs are receiving appropriate care. The home was inspected and will be placed on the city's nuisance abatement program for possible demolition.