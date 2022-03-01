‘It was perfect’: Couple engaged at NYE Griffins game shares their story

Sam Swain and Sally Creason got engaged at Friday's Griffins game. It was Sally's first Griffins game ever — and it came with the perfect surprise.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On New Year’s Eve, we brought you a story about a couple who got engaged at the Grand Rapids Griffins game. Now, that couple is sharing their story.

Jenison native Sam Swain and Grand Haven native Sally Creason were on the Kiss Cam at the Griffins game when Swain proposed Friday night.

It's a tradition in Swain's family to go to the Griffins games on New Year's Eve, but it was Creason's first Griffins game ever.

It came with quite a surprise.

“I was like, ‘Oh, we get to kiss on the Kiss Cam.’ And then he was moving. I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And then the crowd got so loud,” Creason said. “And it was just amazing. It was perfect.”

Creason said that while she knew a proposal was likely coming soon, she wasn’t expecting it at the game.

“I mean, I was shocked. I made him ask me like three or four times because I was just staring at him,” she said. “I didn't believe it was happening for a minute.”

Creason and Swain met during the pandemic through online dating. The two say they hit it off right away, but due to COVID-19, had never made it out to a Griffins game together. Creason said that during their relationship, she’s found a new interest in hockey.

“When I found out that we were going to a game, I was like, ‘Okay, let's go see the Griffins play,’ and it was awesome,” she said. “It was great. And I'm excited to go to more.”

For Swain, the proposal highlighted the support from the Griffins staff and community, saying that the proposal was a night they'll never forget.

“I would just like to thank the Griffins and the community that they provide. It was an amazing night and I'm very, very happy for their cooperation,” he said. “They made a special night the most special night that could have ever been so great. Yeah, I just want to thank the organization for that and their cooperation. It really, really was something special.”

Swain and Creason have not yet begun planning their wedding, but they think it will be held in 2023.

