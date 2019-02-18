WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday people should not drink “Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts” sold at Dollar General due to a choking hazard.

The product was recalled due to the presence of an undissolved ingredient, citrus flavonoid.

According to a release from the FDA, drinking the product was not hazardous but could result in difficulty when swallowing the product for sensitive individuals.

“To date, Kingston Pharma LLC has received one report of a one-week old infant having difficulty when swallowing the product and three complaints attributed to the undissolved citrus flavonoid,” the FDA said in a release.

The recall is for all lots of the product, which is packaged in 4-ounce amber bottles, white plastic caps with safety seals and provided with an oral syringe, with UPC Code 8 5495400246 3.