CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Charleston Water Services suffered a massive pump clog affecting the entire city Tuesday.

The culprit? So-called flushable wipes.

“You know wipes clog pipes, right?” Charleston Water tweeted.

You know wipes clog pipes, right? If not, baby wipes clogged a series of large pumps at our Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant on Thursday afternoon. Since then, we worked 24/7 to get them out. We started by using a series of bypass pumps to handle the normal daily flow. pic.twitter.com/FP3VKzL4U3 — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

To fix the clog, the city says divers had to go through 80-90 feet of raw sewage. They then searched with the hands in complete darkness until they found the problem.

They surfaced with a large mass of flushable wipes that in total measured 36 feet wide and 12 feet long. Divers had to break it apart into smaller pieces to get it to the surface.

Then we sent divers 80-90 feet deep into the wet well/raw sewage to search in complete darkness with their hands to find and identify the obstruction. As we expected, they came up with these large masses of wipes in their first two loads, with more to come. pic.twitter.com/XcmZXf9ECF — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

Divers also found a baseball and a big piece of metal.

City water officials say they really want people to stop using flushable wipes products altogether. If you insist on using them, toss them in the trash, not the toilet.

"Don't flush stuff like this," Charlotte Water officials tweeted. "You should only flush #1, #2, and toilet paper."

They also found a baseball and a big piece of metal. Don't flush stuff like this. Joking of course, but you should only flush #1, #2, and toilet paper. The photo looking down into a pool of wastewater shows many other non-flushables. We made this pic low-res for your benefit. pic.twitter.com/fInq5YWU5a — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

So what happened with all the wipes they pulled out of the pipes?

"They are dewatered and trucked to a landfill, along with tons of other non-flushable items and other solids removed during the normal treatment process," said water officials.

And in case you're wondering, the divers get multiple showers after coming out of the sewage tanks, including one with straight bleach before even taking the dive suit off. They also apparently don't mind their job, with one diver saying, "It's actually not bad at all."

Give that guy a raise.

Here's some more pictures of "flushable wipes" from recent years pic.twitter.com/PkOeflPIRJ — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

