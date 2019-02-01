What a cute baby!

Stephanie Smith of Southern Stitched Photography helped little Nicole Ham celebrate her 336-month birthday (that's 30 years for the math-impaired) with a special baby photo session.

Blanket for a background? Check.

Surrounded by flowers? Check.

Big bow on her head? Check.

Swaddled in a blanket? Double check.

Post by Southernstitchedphotography.

The photo also includes little Nicole's loves and hates.

"Loves - Champagne. Hates - Dating in 2018."

There's also a shout-out to her favorite college team, the Clemson Tigers.

Why the special photo shoot?

"Because your best friend only turns 336 months once," Smith wrote.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.