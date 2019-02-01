What a cute baby!

Stephanie Smith of Southern Stitched Photography helped little Nicole Ham celebrate her 336-month birthday (that's 30 years for the math-impaired) with a special baby photo session.

Blanket for a background? Check.

Surrounded by flowers? Check.

Big bow on her head? Check.

Swaddled in a blanket? Double check.

The photo also includes little Nicole's loves and hates.

"Loves - Champagne. Hates - Dating in 2018."

There's also a shout-out to her favorite college team, the Clemson Tigers.

Why the special photo shoot?

"Because your best friend only turns 336 months once," Smith wrote.

