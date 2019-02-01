What a cute baby!
Stephanie Smith of Southern Stitched Photography helped little Nicole Ham celebrate her 336-month birthday (that's 30 years for the math-impaired) with a special baby photo session.
Blanket for a background? Check.
Surrounded by flowers? Check.
Big bow on her head? Check.
Swaddled in a blanket? Double check.
The photo also includes little Nicole's loves and hates.
"Loves - Champagne. Hates - Dating in 2018."
There's also a shout-out to her favorite college team, the Clemson Tigers.
Why the special photo shoot?
"Because your best friend only turns 336 months once," Smith wrote.
