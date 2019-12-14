While many newborns may be peacefully asleep in their professional photos, one baby didn’t appear pleased with her closeup.

Justine Tuhy, a photographer based out of Pickerington, was doing a photoshoot with Luna, who was making an adorable yet grumpy expression that is taking the internet by storm.

In a post to Facebook, Tuhy said Luna wasn’t impressed with the “whole newborn photo session thing,” so she was awake and watching her every move.

“These might just be the best baby facial expressions I have ever captured! Mom and Dad both said she came out with this same face! I just love it!” Tuhy wrote.

Luna’s scowl has been shared tens of thousands of times, with many commenters sharing photos of their best baby frowns.

©2019 by 10TV.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter