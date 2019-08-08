TUCSON, Ariz. — Not all heroes wear capes; one of some Twitter users' heroes wears a green shirt instead.

#GreenShirtGuy began trending after a video surfaced of the man in a green shirt (of course) laughing at a woman in a Make America Great Again Hat who went on an anti-illegal immigration rant and held up a protest sign at a Tucson City Council meeting.

The woman was protesting the decision to add a “sanctuary city” measure on November’s ballot, reporter Nick VinZant tweeted.

As the woman goes off, the man in a green shirt is caught laughing hysterically.

All it took was putting on a green shirt and laughing at a city council meeting for this guy to become an internet sensation.

