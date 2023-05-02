A very special birthday was celebrated in part of Pennsylvania on Sunday.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — World War II veteran Arthur Mulrooney turned 100 years old.

There was a big birthday bash for him at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg on Sunday.

His family and friends came out to celebrate; there was cake and singing.

When asked what his secret to a long life is, Arthur says it might have something to do with his sweet tooth.

"They ought to give me some kind of award for all the Tastykakes I ate," said Arthur.

Happy Birthday, Arthur, from all of us at Newswatch 16!