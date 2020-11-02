Siba the black standard poodle has pranced and advanced at the Westminster Kennel Club, and did it fueled by fast food.

Siba will only eat chicken and that became a problem when the dog's handler couldn't find any at the show Monday.

After lunching on grilled chicken sandwiches from a nearby McDonald's, Siba won the nonsporting group at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, one of four dogs to qualify for the best in show final ring.

Bono the Havanese took the toy group, Bourbon the whippet was named top hound, and Conrad the Shetland sheepdog won herding.

AP

Winners for the other three groups — and best in show — will be crowned at the Garden on Tuesday night.