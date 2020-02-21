NEW YORK (AP) — The jury deliberating in Hollywood magnate Harvey Weinstein's rape trial indicated Friday that it is deadlocked on the most serious charges.

In a note sent to the judge during their lunch break, jurors posed a question asking if it were permissible for them to be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault while reaching a unanimous verdict on other charges.

After consulting with prosecutors and Weinstein's lawyers, Judge James Burke told the jury of seven men and five women to keep working toward a unanimous verdict on all charges.

Weinstein's lawyers said they would accept a partial verdict, but prosecutors said no and Burke refused to do so.

Weinstein, 67, was charged in 2018 by New York prosecutors after one woman said he raped her in 2013 and another said he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006. He faced five charges: two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sexual assault.

If convicted, he could face a sentence of life in prison.

A jury began weighing the evidence Tuesday morning after hearing arguments from prosecutors and the defense. The group also heard often-emotional testimony from several other women accusing Weinstein of sexual offenses.

The other accusers’ testimony was part of the prosecution’s efforts to show he used the same tactics to victimize many women over the years.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said in her closing argument that Weinstein treated the woman who accused him like “complete disposables.”

Weinstein’s defense team argued that the two women he is charged with attacking were opportunists who acquiesced to sexual encounters with him because they felt it would help their careers.

Weinstein has maintained any sexual contact was consensual. He did not take the stand during the trial.

