Top former security officials describe eerie symptoms similar to 'Havana Syndrome' at White House

WASHINGTON — Sunday's upcoming episode of "60 Minutes" examines unexplained health problems that affected high-ranking staff members at the White House, leaving security experts worried about a potential threat.

To understand the story, let's start with some background: We've previously reported on the intelligence community's investigation into a condition that's been dubbed "Havana Syndrome." Investigators have looked into hundreds of those cases – mostly involving intelligence officers, military members and diplomats who reported a series of debilitating headaches, nausea, dizziness and other severe symptoms that might typically go along with brain injuries.

In January, the CIA determined it was unlikely that any foreign government was using microwaves or some form of directed energy to target Americans and cause such symptoms. Instead, the intelligence community said many of the cases it reviewed could be explained away through environmental factors or as previously undiagnosed medical conditions that those who reported the symptoms didn't realize they were dealing with.

But, the reports are no less bizarre. And, the CIA director vowed to continue looking into the matter.

Well now, CBS News is speaking with high-ranking Homeland Security leaders who worked in the Trump administration. They say they suffered feelings of memory loss, confusion and vertigo that were similar to the "Havana Syndrome" reports that had been coming in since 2016.

These Trump-era officials say they felt the symptoms while on the grounds of the White House and their DC-area homes. Some stories from federal workers have been corroborated by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, writes CBS.

Bolton, the news network says, fears there is a threat to top government leaders.

"If we were at war and an adversary could disable the president and his top advisers, or commanders in the field, it could render us extraordinarily vulnerable," Bolton told correspondent Scott Pelley in the upcoming 60 Minutes report. "We don't know that that's the threat we're facing. But I would much rather focus on finding out the answer now, rather than finding out later when it may be too late."