HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a young boy who hasn't been seen since Wednesday on the southeast side.

According to the Houston Police Department, 10-year-old Guillermo David Herrera was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. at his home in the 8900 block of Glencrest.

The family's home is located in a neighborhood just north of Hobby Airport.

The missing child was last seen wearing a blue uniform shirt, tan pants and yellow socks. He's described as a Hispanic male, four feet-three inches tall, 60 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

