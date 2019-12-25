TAMPA, Fla. — Three-quarters of workplace assaults are against health care workers. That's according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

And, as ABC News explains, there's no federal law mandating prevention reporting or specific actions if health care workers get assaulted at work. Many workers want that to change.

More than 730,000 health care professionals reported being assaulted in the workplace from 2009 to 2013, according to the Government Accountability Office. Michigan State University professor Judy Arnetz told ABC News the number is likely low because of underreporting.

The Joint Commission reported incidents where health care workers were bitten, shoved, kicked and even killed. Arnetz said the problem with workplace violence against people in the health care field is only growing.

According to H.R. 1309, health care workers saw a 63-percent increase in workplace violence from 2006 to 2016. H.R. 1309 was introduced by Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn. It would make it a national standard for OSHA to establish and put workplace violence plans into place for health care workers. The bill passed with bipartisan support on Nov. 21.

Rep. Courtney said the number of workplace attacks could be connected to the rising use of heroin and opioids. He said the spike in violence could also be attributed to more overall “general behavioral health issues,” according to ABC News.

