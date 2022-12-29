x
Helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico, Coast Guard searching for four people

Officials say it was departing from an oil platform 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass when it crashed.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — Search and rescue operations are underway after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.

According to the US Coast Guard, four people were aboard the helicopter when it crashed. Officials say it was departing from an oil platform 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass when it crashed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV and check WWLTV.com for updates.

