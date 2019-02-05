Your opportunity to visit a galaxy far, far away is finally here!

Disneyland's newest attraction Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be opening on May 31 and thousands of fans are gearing up to explore Black Spire Outpost.

But you won’t be able to enter the park from May 31 to June 23 without a reservation, so here’s how you get one.

The first thing to do is register for a Disney account. Without an account, you can’t make a reservation. Go to Disneyland.com and select “Sign In or Create Account” located at the top of the web page, and fill out all of your information. If you already have an account, make sure its up-to-date so you don’t have to waste time updating your information when it comes time to making a reservation.

After making an account, you can finally make a reservation. They're already live, so you'll have to be quick. Some quick strategies to ensure your spot may include already having set dates to make your trip and using multiple devices with multiple created accounts to make the reservation.

Booking a room at a Disney resort hotel at Paradise Pier, Disneyland Hotel or Grand California between May 31 and June 23 is guaranteed to get you a reservation for the park attraction, according to USA Today.

If you’re looking to avoid the stress altogether, try visiting the park after June 24 when reservations are no longer required. USA Today reports that park officials might still use a virtual queue to allow entrance into Galaxy’s Edge, but details of how that would work have yet to be released.