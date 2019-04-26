Authorities say that a little girl was vital in her and her little brother’s survival after their parents were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

The police gave an update on the 3-year-old girl and her 2-month-old brother, who are currently in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services, according to a release.

“Our little angel was able to keep herself and her brother alive,” ABC 7 reported LAPD CApt. Maureen Ryan saying in a press conference. “The baby is a miracle boy and the little girl is a hero. She’s an absolute hero.”

The Los Angeles Police Department Topanga Area patrol officers responded to the residence on April 14 around 4:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Foster Lane in Chatsworth, California.

A preliminary investigation found that the husband shot the victim as she lay in bed before shooting himself. The two young children were not physically injured and were immediately admitted to a local area hospital for observation, according to a LAPD press release.