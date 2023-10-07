High Point police say a black lab charged at the officer, and was shot and killed. The family says that isn't what happened.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A family in High Point is trying to wrap their heads around why their family dog was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday morning.

High Point police said on Sunday around 9:50 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Homewood Avenue.

Police said a woman called about a German Shepherd in her yard that wouldn’t leave. That neighbor told WFMY News 2 that she has two children and a small dog and was scared to let them out with the German Shepherd roaming around outside.

Police said the officer wasn’t able to get close to the German Shepherd without it running away but was told that the dog belonged to someone down the street and went to the home to try to talk to the owner.

When the officer pulled up, police said a black Labrador (lab) came from behind the home and charged at the officer who ended up shooting and killing it.

Police said the officer shot the dog four times from about seven feet away.

Homeowner, Adam Barnes told WFMY News 2 that Hank, the 65-pound black lab, wouldn't hurt a fly and has never charged at anyone.

"The fact of the matter is, is that he didn't make a good decision and it cost our family our dog. And he was more than just a dog, he was a family member," Barnes continued, "we have lost one of our most prized possessions in the world."

Police said no one was in the yard or driveway at the time of the shooting.

The Barnes family said that isn't true.

High Point police said there will be an internal investigation.

The officer is not on administrative leave.

